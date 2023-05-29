Billy Talent Adds 4 Shows In Canada

Billy Talent has added several Canadian dates to its busy tour schedule.

The band announced on Monday it will play the Leon’s Centre in Kingston, Ont. on Sept. 21 as well as shows in Victoria on Oct. 11, Penticton on Oct. 13 and Prince George on Oct. 15.

Causing some confusion for fans, the caption of an Instagram post by Billy Talent on Monday displayed "Brandt Centre, Prince George, B.C." as the venue on Oct. 15 (the Brandt Centre is in Regina) and, as of Monday morning, the band's website listed the Oct. 15 show as taking place at the Brandt Centre in Regina. (A Live Nation rep told iHeartRadio.ca the concert on Oct. 15 is at CN Centre in Prince George.)

GOB is the opening act. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Billy Talent is on tour in Europe until the end of June. They will be home for previously announced shows in Ottawa, Toronto, London and Sudbury in July followed by August stops in Saint John, Winnipeg and Vancouver. They will also play Halloween Howler events in Edmonton on Oct. 27 and Calgary on Oct. 28.