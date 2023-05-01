Bonnie Raitt Cancels Shows Due To Surgery

Bonnie Raitt is scheduled to undergo surgery for an undisclosed “medical situation,” her reps said on Friday.

“The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks,” read a message to fans shared on social media. As a result, the 73-year-old singer has rescheduled four U.S. concerts and her headline set at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend on May 14.

“It's always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen,” the statement reads. “Thankfully, Bonnie’s in great hands … Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time.”

Carlile commented on Raitt’s Instagram: “Get well soon Bonnie! We all absolutely ADORE you. Everyone is glad that you’re taking care of yourself and not pushing it.”

Among the fans flooding the comments with well wishes was Canada’s Jann Arden, who shared six heart emojis.

Raitt's announcement came almost exactly five years after she pulled out of a tour with James Taylor “due to a medical situation.” At the time, her reps said the singer needed surgery but “the prognosis is good and a full recovery is expected.”

Raitt is scheduled to bring her Just Like That... Tour to Canada in September.