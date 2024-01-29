Britney Spears Apologizes (Again) For Offending People With Her Memoir

Once again, Britney Spears is apologizing for what she wrote in her memoir, The Woman In Me.

After already explaining that she did not intend "to offend anyone by any means" in the lead-up to its release last October, Spears has posted an apology on Instagram.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…” she wrote.

This second apology arrives just after the release of Justin Timberlake's new comeback single, "Selfish," which has drawn the ire of some Britney fans who continue to defend her in the wake of her allegations of Timberlake cheating in The Woman In Me.

Britney's fans have helped her 2011 track, also titled "Selfish," chart higher than Timberlake's song over the past week, trolling the *NSYNC star for his past actions.

To help fan the flames, Britney also added that she is a fan of Timberlake's new song in a move that is obviously trying to establish some peace.

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ It is soo good,” she wrote, “and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???"

In The Woman In Me, Spears openly discusses how Timberlake repeatedly cheated on her and how the media twisted the fallout of their breakup to villainize her, but champion him. She also admits that the then couple terminated a pregnancy because she claims he wasn't ready to be a father.