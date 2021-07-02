Britney Spears' Co-Conservator Wants Out

One of the co-conservators of Britney Spears’ estate wants out.

Bessemer Trust Company, which was appointed by the court last November to manage the pop star’s finances along with her father Jamie Spears, filed an application Thursday to resign from the role.

Bessemer Trust cited Britney’s plea last week to end the conservatorship, writing that it “has heard the [Spears] and respects her wishes.”

On June 23, Spears told Judge Brenda Penny: “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no — ma’am, they should be in jail.”

Bessemer Trust’s request to resign came one day after Judge Penny denied a November 2020 motion to remove Jamie Spears as co-conservator.

Jamie stepped down as co-conservator of his daughter’s person in 2019 and was replaced by Jodi Montgomery.

On Wednesday, lawyers representing Jamie filed a request with the judge for an investigation into Britney’s bombshell claims that she was forced to take Lithium and denied the right to get pregnant.

The “Toxic” singer has not yet filed an application to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2008 but, according to reports, it could happen any day.

“I want changes, and I want changes going forward,” Spears told the judge last week. “I deserve changes ... I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough.”