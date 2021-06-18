Britney Spears Has 'No Idea' If She Will Perform Again

Britney Spears said Thursday she’s not sure if she will ever perform again.

In an edited Instagram video, the 39-year-old pop star responded to fans wondering if she will ever be back on stage.

“I have no idea,” said Spears. “I’m having fun right now. I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself.”

The comment echoes what Spears said in a similar video in April. “I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself."

Last year, the singer’s youngest son Jayden Federline said he wasn’t sure if his mother will make music again.

“Actually, I haven't seen her doing a lot of music, at all,” he said, during an Instagram Live. “I don't think that … I don't know, dude. I don't even know.

“I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don't know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I'm like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’”

Spears hasn't released a studio album since 2016's Glory and hasn't performed since her Piece of Me Tour ended in October 2018.

Spears is scheduled to address a judge via video link on June 23 at a hearing about the status of her conservatorship.