iHeartRadio

Britney Spears Has 'No Idea' If She Will Perform Again

spears

Britney Spears said Thursday she’s not sure if she will ever perform again.

In an edited Instagram video, the 39-year-old pop star responded to fans wondering if she will ever be back on stage.

“I have no idea,” said Spears. “I’m having fun right now. I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself.”

The comment echoes what Spears said in a similar video in April.  “I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself."

Last year, the singer’s youngest son Jayden Federline said he wasn’t sure if his mother will make music again.

“Actually, I haven't seen her doing a lot of music, at all,” he said, during an Instagram Live. “I don't think that … I don't know, dude. I don't even know.

“I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don't know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I'm like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’”

Spears hasn't released a studio album since 2016's Glory and hasn't performed since her Piece of Me Tour ended in October 2018.

Spears is scheduled to address a judge via video link on June 23 at a hearing about the status of her conservatorship.

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Britney Spears

Latest Videos