Britney Spears 'Kinda Overwhelmed' By Elton John Collaboration

Britney Spears said Wednesday she is feeling “kinda overwhelmed” about the Friday’s release of her collaboration with Elton John.

“Hold Me Closer” is a reimagining of John’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer” that interpolates his 1992 song “The One” and was crafted by Andrew Watt using vocals Spears recorded solo in California.

The single comes exactly six years to the day after Spears released her most recent album, Glory. (A previously unreleased track from the album, “Swimming in the Stars,” came out in 2020.)

“Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years,” Spears tweeted. “It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time …

“I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!!”

It’s also a full circle moment for Spears, who tweeted on Oct. 21, 2015 (otherwise known as Back to the Future Day): “Tiny Dancer #EltonAlways @eltonofficial.”

In tweets on Wednesday, Spears revealed: “I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!! I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.

“I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. Yes … I choose happiness and joy today !!!”