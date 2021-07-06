Britney Spears' Longtime Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns

Britney Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph has resigned, claiming the pop star plans to retire.

“It has been over 2-1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” Rudolph wrote, in a letter to Spears’ conservators obtained by Deadline. “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.

“As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Rudolph managed Spears’ career beginning in 1995, except for a period in 2007-08.

His resignation comes only days after Bessemer Trust Company, the co-conservator of Spears’ estate, filed an application to resign from the role, writing that it “has heard [Spears] and respects her wishes.”

On June 23, Spears pleaded with a judge to let her out of the conservatorship she has been under since 2008. “I want changes, and I want changes going forward,” Spears said. “I deserve changes ... I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough.”

Spears has not yet filed an application to end the conservatorship, but is expected to do so soon.

Rudolph was never involved in the conservatorship. “I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together,” he wrote. “I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

Spears told fans during an Instagram Q&A last month that she has "no idea" if she will ever perform again.

Last year, the singer’s youngest son Jayden Federline said he wasn’t sure if his mother will make music again.

“Actually, I haven't seen her doing a lot of music, at all,” he said, during an Instagram Live. “I don't think that … I don't know, dude. I don't even know.

“I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don't know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I'm like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’”

Spears hasn't released a studio album since 2016's Glory and hasn't performed since her Piece of Me Tour ended in October 2018.