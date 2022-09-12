Britney Spears Says She 'Probably' Won't Perform Again

Britney Spears told fans on Sunday they will “probably" never see her back on stage.

In an Instagram post she later deleted, Spears – who hasn’t performed since her Piece of Me Tour ended on Oct. 21, 2018 – shared memories of preparing for live shows during her conservatorship.

The pop star said her experiences left her “pretty traumatized for life” and “pissed as f**k.”

Spears added: “No, I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point.”

Last December, Spears spoke about touring in an Instagram post she later deleted. “My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going… I don’t think that I ever want to do it again !!! I hated it!!!”

Spears did three tours in the first 13 months of her career – the …Baby One More Time Tour, (You Drive Me) Crazy Tour and Oops!… I Did It Again Tour – including 12 shows in Canada.

While battling to remove her father Jamie as her co-conservator in 2020, Spears said through her lawyer that she would not perform again if he continued to have control of her career. (The conservatorship ended last November.)

In March 2020, Spears’ youngest son Jayden said he didn’t think she will make music again. During an Instagram Live, he shared: “I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don't know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I'm like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’”

Earlier this summer, a rumour – started by an anonymous Instagram user to promote their new website – claimed Spears was in talks to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Fans were quick to dismiss the claim as "fiction."