Bryan Cranston Wants To Star In Willie Nelson Biopic

If someone is developing a movie about Willie Nelson, Bryan Cranston wants to get a call.

When the 66-year-old Breaking Bad star was asked what music artist he would want to play in a biopic, he replied: “Willie Nelson comes to mind.”

Cranston told NME: “The hair and the beard. There’s some physical resemblance. He’s very old and wrinkled, and I can relate to that. So I wouldn’t have to wear a lot of makeup.”

There is one small wrinkle in casting Cranston, though. “I don’t vibe with [weed]. I don’t like smoking,” he said. “It just doesn’t do it for me.”

Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday in April with a pair of tribute shows in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, he was named as one of the nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Nelson’s “Live Forever” was named Best Country Solo Performance and A Beautiful Time won for Best Country Album.

"Willie’s had a fascinating career,” Cranston said, “as a writer and as a performer, and as a free speech person, being anti-war and on the forefront of hemp. That’s kind of interesting to me.”