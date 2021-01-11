Canadian Singer Grimes Says She Has COVID-19

Canadian artist Grimes claimed on Saturday that she has contracted COVID-19.

The 32-year-old, who welcomed son X Æ A-Xii with billionaire Elon Musk last May, revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram Story promoting the SZA song "Good Days."

“Finally got Covid but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021,” wrote Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher.

The singer did not say when she tested positive or if Musk or their son also tested positive.

COVID-19 complications have taken the life of several music artists, including country singers Charley Pride, K.T. Oslin and Joe Diffie as well as John Prine, Adam Schlesinger, Alan Merrill and Canada's Nick Cordero.