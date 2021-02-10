Canadian Singer Tad Campbell Avoids Jail For Sex Assault

Tad Campbell, the former frontman for Canadian band Idle Eyes, will not have to spend any time behind bars for sexually assaulting a girl at least 22 years ago.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Brundrett gave the 66-year-old a 12-month conditional sentence to be served in the community. The Crown had sought a jail sentence of between nine and 12 months.

Campbell will also be required to complete 80 hours of community service and, once his sentence is completed, he will be on 18 months probation.

Campbell was convicted last August of one count of sexual assault against a friend’s daughter, who was between the ages of nine and 11. He was acquitted of a second charge, sexual interference.

The victim said Campbell gave her a massage in her parents’ bedroom sometime between September 1996 and January 1999. While she was on all-fours, he had one hand on her chest and stomach and one on her back, under her clothing. She said one of his arms was between her legs and her genitals were exposed.

Brundrett said the assault “may have occurred during a lapse of judgment in relation to his grossly misguided massage technique” and that he “could not ascribe a sexual motive to Mr. Campbell during the offence beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Idle Eyes, best known for its hit “Tokyo Rose,” was named most promising group at the Juno Awards in 1985.

At a sentencing hearing in December, the woman said she wanted Campbell to “rot in the pathetic mess that is your washed-up one-hit wonder existence.” Campbell told the court he was “truly remorseful” and “very sorry.”

In the Idle Eyes song “Danger,” Campbell sings: “I didn't know how old you were / I didn't really think it would go this far / I didn't know what you were waiting for / I should have stayed away."