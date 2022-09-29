Cardi B Claims Court Appearance Cost Her Millions

Cardi B shared an important message about consequences this week.

The 29-year-old rap star claimed in a tweet that she lost an opportunity with video game producer Activision because she had to be in court to plead guilty to charges stemming from a fight inside a strip club in Queens, New York four years ago.

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now,” Cardi wrote. “I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court.

“Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

Cardi added that she had to back out of the deal because “I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time” due to her Sept. 15 court appearance.

Just as the trial was set to begin, Cardi pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. Ten other charges were dismissed. She is required to complete 15 days of community service before January.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” Cardi wrote, in a statement at the time of her plea. "As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation.”