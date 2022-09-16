Cardi B Pleads Guilty To Strip Club Assault

Cardi B pleaded guilty Thursday to two charges related to a fight inside a strip club in Queens, New York four years ago.

The rap star, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, made a deal just as her case was going to trial.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” the 29-year-old wrote, in a statement. "As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation."

Cardi B pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. Ten other charges were dismissed. She is required to complete 15 days of community service before January.

In a statement, prosecutor Melinda Katz said “no one is above the law.”

The rapper was accused of throwing chairs, bottles and a hookah at sisters Rachel Wattley and Sarah Wattley, who work as bartenders at Angels strip club in Queens. Cardi B reportedly believed one of the women had an affair with her husband, rapper Offset.

She surrendered to police in October 2018 and pleaded not guilty to the charges in June 2019.