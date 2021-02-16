Carrie Underwood Shares Pic Of Her Canadian 'True Love'

Carrie Underwood and her Canadian husband Mike Fisher are all smiles in a photo the country star shared with fans on Valentine’s Day.

“Anyone who knows me knows that Valentine’s Day is my least favourite holiday,” Underwood captioned the pic, which showed the couple outside in the snow. “I can’t put my finger on exactly why that is but it may be because I want my true love to love me ‘extra special’ for 365 days out of the year...not just on the one day that he’s ‘supposed’ to.

“That said, everyone else has been posting the sweetest pics of them and their loves, so here’s mine. My Valentine... Every. Single. Day.”

Underwood has not shared of a photo of herself with Fisher since last October.

Underwood was introduced to Fisher, then an Ottawa Senators player, during a meet-and-greet at her Carnival Ride Tour concert on Oct. 7, 2008 at what is now the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

They started dating and the country star found herself frequently staying with Fisher at his home at 1038 Corkery Road, just 15 km from the Senators home arena, and visiting his family and friends in Peterborough, Ont.

As the relationship got more serious – they were engaged in December 2009 – Underwood and Fisher had a custom home built on a secluded lot at 1135 Spruce Ridge Road in Ottawa. They tied the knot on July 10, 2010 in Georgia.

When Fisher was traded to the Nashville Predators in early 2011, the couple put their brand new Ottawa home on the market (it sold in 2014 for almost $2 million).

Underwood and Fisher welcomed son Isiah on Feb. 27, 2015 and son Jacob Bryan on Jan. 21, 2019.