Céline Dion-Inspired 'Aline' To Screen At Cannes

A French film about Canadian superstar Céline Dion will screen at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, it was announced this week.

Titled The Power of Love when the project was announced in early 2019, the movie premiered in October as Aline. Dion’s character is named Aline Dieu and her late husband and manager René Angélil is named Guy-Claude Kamar.

It’s not clear why names were changed given that Dion gave her stamp of approval for the film, which was co-produced by Montreal’s Caramel Films.

Producers have described Aline as more of an "homage" than a biopic.

In Aline, the title character is portrayed by Valérie Lemercier. The 57-year-old French actress also co-wrote the screenplay (with Brigitte Buc) and directed the film, which opens in cinemas in November.

Canadian actor Sylvain Marcel plays Guy-Claude and Aline features several of Dion’s hits, performed by French singer Victoria Sio.

A made-in-Ontario unauthorized biopic titled Céline aired in Canada in 2008 with Christine Ghawi and Jodelle Ferland as Dion and Enrico Colantoni as Angélil.

Check out last year's Aline trailer: