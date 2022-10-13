Chris Stapleton Among Country Nominees At American Music Awards

Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood are among the country artists nominated at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs).

Stapleton is up for Favourite Male Country Artist and Favourite Country Song (for “You Should Probably Leave”) and Underwood is vying for Favourite Female Country Artist and Favourite Country Album (Denim & Rhinestones).

Morgan Wallen also has a pair of nominations – Favourite Male Country Artist and Country Song (“Wasted on You”). Taylor Swift, who is nominated in several pop categories, is up for Favourite Female Country Artist and Country Album, for Red (Taylor’s Version).



Nominations are based on “key fan interactions,” including streaming, sales, radio airplay and tour revenues in the year ending Sept. 22. Winners are determined by fan votes.

The AMAs will be handed out Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”