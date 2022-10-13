Chris Stapleton Among Country Nominees At American Music Awards
Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood are among the country artists nominated at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs).
Stapleton is up for Favourite Male Country Artist and Favourite Country Song (for “You Should Probably Leave”) and Underwood is vying for Favourite Female Country Artist and Favourite Country Album (Denim & Rhinestones).
Morgan Wallen also has a pair of nominations – Favourite Male Country Artist and Country Song (“Wasted on You”). Taylor Swift, who is nominated in several pop categories, is up for Favourite Female Country Artist and Country Album, for Red (Taylor’s Version).
Nominations are based on “key fan interactions,” including streaming, sales, radio airplay and tour revenues in the year ending Sept. 22. Winners are determined by fan votes.
The AMAs will be handed out Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of nominations here.
Favourite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Favourite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Favourite Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Country nominees
-
Carrie UnderwoodCarrie Underwood
-
Morgan WallenMorgan Wallen
-
Chris StapletonChris Stapleton
-
Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift