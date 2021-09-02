Demi Lovato Once Asked Canada's Emily Hampshire Out

Demi Lovato once asked Canadian actress Emily Hampshire on a date, the pair revealed during an episode of the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast this week.

“You slid in my DMs and you said, ‘Hey girl, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,’” the Schitt’s Creek star recalled. “And then you said below it, you said 'And by kick it, I mean like go on a date. I find you attractive.’ You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that ‘cause I was like, sometimes that's confusing.”

Hampshire, 40, admitted she had to look up the term “kick it" and joked about their 11-year age difference.

The pair never dated but Lovato said it was worth a shot. "A non-binary person can dream," they said. “I was like, let’s see what can… what's the worst that could happen? And then I made a really good friend. You're a dope friend, and I'm happy we became friends.”

Hampshire announced in November 2018 that she was engaged to Shawn Mendes’ former songwriting partner Teddy Geiger, who was transitioning.

“I truly just fell in love with a person and where they were on the gender spectrum did not matter to me,” she explained. “It really doesn’t matter to me … I’m really attracted to a person’s vibe.”

Hampshire and Geiger ended their relationship roughly seven months later.

Listen to the full conversation below: