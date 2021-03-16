Demi Lovato Shares New Album Details

Demi Lovato announced Monday that her seventh studio album will be out April 2.

Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over is Lovato’s first album since 2017.

“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it's kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary,” Lovato explained in a Clubhouse livestream, referring to her docuseries Dancing with the Devil, which premieres March 23.

“It really does follow my life over the past couple of years. When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into The Art of Starting Over.”

Lovato has released a number of singles since her 2018 near-fatal overdose, including collaborations with Sam Smith and Marshmello.