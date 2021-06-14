DId Gwen Stefani Marry Blake Shelton?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot Friday – on the same date her parents Patricia and Dennis were wed 55 years ago.

There has been no confirmation from the couple or their reps but sources claim they exchanged vows in front of family members and friends on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

On Saturday, the newlyweds were back in Santa Monica, where Stefani was spotted wearing a sparkling new diamond band on her finger. (Shelton did not have a ring on his left hand.)

A day earlier, Stefani shared several Instagram Stories, including one showing floral arrangements that she labelled “feeling love feeling blessed” and one that declared: “I’m getting married!”

The 51-year-old singer also posted a photo on Instagram showing her clutching a gift.

During an appearance on Today in March, Shelton said the couple was hoping for a summer wedding but "we're just waiting every day, just like everybody else, to see what our summer is going to look like and then go from there."

Shelton, 44, popped the question last October after five years with Stefani.

It is the second marriage for Stefani, who was married from 2002 to 2016 to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three sons. Shelton was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and then to country star Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Shelton is taping Season 21 of The Voice this month and Stefani is scheduled to resume her Las Vegas residency on Oct. 22.