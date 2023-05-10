Doja Cat Calls Her Last 2 Albums 'Cash-Grabs'

Doja Cat revealed the title of her fourth studio album late Tuesday – after telling fans they were duped into supporting her two previous ones.

In a tweet, the 27-year-old singer and rapper said her 2019 sophomore album Hot Pink and 2021 follow-up Planet Her “were cash-grabs and yall (sic) fell for it.”

She tweeted: "Now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall (sic) weep for mediocre pop.”

In a follow-up tweet, Doja said her forthcoming album is “not called hEllMoUth either its called First of All and yes I'm announcing the album title right now.” (Earlier this year, Doja changed her name on Twitter to “Hellmouth,” leading to speculation it was the title of her next album.)

Doja didn’t reveal a release date for First of All but, last month, she said it will not be pop. “Pop isn’t exciting to me anymore. I don’t wanna make it,” she tweeted.

Last year, Doja claimed she “can’t wait to f**king disappear” and temporarily changed her account header to “i quit.” She tweeted: “This s**t ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

Doja later wrote: “I f**kin quit … i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f**king fool for ever thinking i was made for this. this is a f**king nightmare unfollow me.”

In 2021, Doja said it had been at least five years since she enjoyed making music. “I just mean, make music like, willy nilly, have fun and just jam and make some s**t,” she fumed during an Instagram Live. “I’m doing all this s**t that I don’t f**kin’ wanna do. I don’t want to take f**kin’ pictures. Like, yes, planning a photoshoot is very fun. Capturing a concept, capturing a visual idea, like something like that… I love fashion. I really do.

“Do I want to do that s**t because I have to? No! No I don’t! But I feel pressured to do s**t like that. I don’t want to do that. I want to be home. I wanna play f**kin’ – I wanna make music. I wanna play f**kin’ video games.”