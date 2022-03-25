Doja Cat Claims She 'Can't Wait To Disappear'

Doja Cat stunned fans by tweeting overnight that she “can’t wait to f**king disappear” and changed her account header to “i quit.”

“This s**t ain’t for me so I’m out,” the 26-year-old pop star tweeted. “Y’all take care.”

But before signing off, Doja replied to a fan who asked – in a since-deleted tweet – about her humility: “it’s gone and i don’t give a f**k anymore i f**kin quit … i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f**king fool for ever thinking i was made for this.

"this is a f**king nightmare unfollow me.”

Doja was clapping back at fans in Paraguay who complained about standing in the rain in hopes of meeting her.

"i’m not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour," she fumed.

Earlier, Doja also tweeted: “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f**king love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better.”

Around the same time as her tweets, Doja shared an Instagram Story with a screenshot of a March 23rd horoscope that read: "Unexpected opposition will come to you in waves. Your defenses are already weakened by the climatic point you are at in your career. The last thing you need is extra aggression from others. Unfortunately, you are going to get it – so be prepared."

Fans are hoping Doja’s tweets are sarcastic replies to vitriol from trolls (she did include “lol” in the header of her account) but, it’s not the first time she has vented frustrations on social media.

Last November, Doja said it's been at least five years since she has enjoyed making music. “I just mean, make music like, willy nilly, have fun and just jam and make some s**t,” she fumed during an Instagram Live. “I’m doing all this s**t that I don’t f**kin’ wanna do. I don’t want to take f**kin’ pictures. Like, yes, planning a photoshoot is very fun. Capturing a concept, capturing a visual idea, like something like that… I love fashion. I really do.

“Do I want to do that s**t because I have to? No! No I don’t! But I feel pressured to do s**t like that. I don’t want to do that. I want to be home. I wanna play f**kin’ – I wanna make music. I wanna play f**kin’ video games.”

Doja is up for eight Grammy Awards on April 3.