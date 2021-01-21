Drake Delays Release Of 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake fans are going to have to wait a little longer for his new album Certified Lover Boy.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” the Toronto rap superstar wrote in an Instagram Story.

“I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”

Drake did not say when his first album since 2018’s Scorpion will be released but added: “I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Last month, the 34-year-old showed off “some confident steps” five weeks after undergoing knee surgery. He also recently shared photos from inside his rented yacht.