Drake, The Weeknd Among People's Choice Awards Nominees

Canada’s Drake and The Weeknd are among the music stars nominated this year at the People’s Choice Awards.

Both are up for The Male Artist Of 2022 along with Bad Bunny, Charlie Puth, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Luke Combs.

Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” ft. 21 Savage is nominated for The Collaboration Song and he is featured (with Tems) on Future’s “Wait For U,” which is vying for The Song Of 2022.

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM is in the running for The Album Of 2022.

Earlier this month, Drake and The Weeknd earned American Music Awards nominations for Artist of the Year and Favourite Male Pop Artist. Drake has a total of six nominations and The Weeknd earned five.

Other People's Choice Awards nominees include Lizzo – who’s up for Female Artist, Social Celebrity, Album (Special), Song (“About Damn Time”) and Competition Show (Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) – and Harry Styles, who in addition to Male Artist is nominated for Album (Harry’s House), Song and Music Video (“As It Was”) and Concert Tour.

BTS earned noms for Group, Concert Tour and Music Video (“Yet To Come”). Jung Kook of BTS also got recognition for being featured on Charlie Puth’s “Left And Right,” which is nominated for Music Video and Collaboration Song.

People’s Choice Awards winners in music, TV, movie and pop culture categories are determined by online voting. Kenan Thompson will host the broadcast on Dec. 6.

Check out the nominations in music categories:

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

THE SONG OF 2022

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

"First Class," Jack Harlow

"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga

"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj

"Wait For U," Future Featuring Drake & Tems

THE ALBUM OF 2022

Dawn FM, The Weeknd

Growin' Up, Luke Combs

Harry's House, Harry Styles

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022

Chlöe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Left And Right" (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth

"Let Somebody Go," Coldplay X Selena Gomez

"Oh My God," Adele

"Pink Venom," BLACKPINK

"PROVENZA," KAROL G

"Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022

"Left And Right," Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

"Do We Have A Problem?" Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

"Freaky Deaky," Tyga X Doja Cat

"Hold Me Closer," Elton John & Britney Spears

"Jimmy Cooks," Drake Featuring 21 Savage

"Party," Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

"Sweetest Pie," Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love On Tour

LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg