Ed Sheeran Says 'Turbulent Things' Kept Him Off Instagram

Ed Sheeran returned to Instagram on Tuesday with a video message in which he explained his absence.

“I’ve had some turbulent things been happening in my personal life, so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not when I wasn’t feeling like that,” the singer told fans.

Sheeran did not elaborate but insisted “things are looking up” and promised to be more active on the platform.

“I realize I haven’t been that engaged in my social media or my fan base online over the past couple of years,” he said. “And the things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring. And I’m sorry, it’s my fault.”

Sheeran said “weird s**t is gonna start being posted.”

In 2017, Sheeran said he gave up on Twitter because “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things.”

Last year, he claimed that he hasn’t had a mobile phone since 2015. “I got really, really overwhelmed and sad with a phone. I just spent my whole time just in a very low place,” he explained.

"I got rid of it, and it was like a veil just lifted.”

Sheeran, who is currently on tour in New Zealand, performs June 17 and 18 at Rogers Centre in Toronto and Sept. 2 at BC Place in Vancouver.