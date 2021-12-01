Foo Fighters Announces Toronto Stadium Concert

Foo Fighters announced Tuesday they are doing a big show in Toronto next summer.

The band’s stadium tour includes a July 22 show at Rogers Centre, in addition to the previously-announced headline set at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival on July 29.

Tickets for the Toronto show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Foo Fighters were scheduled to bring the Van Tour 2020 to Hamilton, Ont. in May 2020 – but the show was scrapped due to the pandemic.

Hours after announcing the 14 U.S. dates of the tour, Foo Fighters cancelled the Minneapolis stop due to the stadium’s “refusal to agree to the band’s Covid safety measures.” The band promised to find a venue “that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show.”

Huntington Bank Stadium, located at the University of Minnesota, does not mandate masks, proof of vaccine or negative tests.