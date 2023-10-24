Green Day Announce New Album, 'Saviors'

Green Day have announced they will release their 14th studio album, Saviors, on January 19, 2024.

The Oakland punks debuted a new song, "The American Dream Is Killing Me," over the weekend during their appearance at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas. The band dropped that song as the official first single for the album, including a new video featuring the band as flesh-hungry zombies.

The band posted about the new album on socials, saying, "Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture and legacy of the last 30 plus years. It's raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record."

They add that the new album is about "Power pop, punk, rock, indie triumph. disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, alt right, dating apps, masks, MENTAL HEALTH, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, fragility,,.."

Before the new album drops, Green Day will be performing at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, ON for the 100th Grey Cup Halftime Show on November 19.