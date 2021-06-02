Guns N' Roses Cut Toronto Out Of Summer Tour

Guns N’ Roses are skipping Canada on their summer tour.

Toronto, where the band was scheduled to play on July 26, has been cut from the schedule announced Tuesday.

When the tour was announced in February 2020, it included a show at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on July 13, 2020. In May 2020, the pandemic forced the band to postpone the tour. Two months later, Guns N’ Roses said the tour would be pushed to 2021, with the Toronto stop set for July 26, 2021.

On Tuesday, the band said it will start the tour in Pennsylvania on July 31.

Sales for the lone Canadian concert got off to a slow start, with roughly two-thirds of the 48,217 tickets still unsold nearly a week after pre-sales began and three days after they went on sale to the general public.

Guns N’ Roses last played Rogers Centre in July 2016 but did a pair of concerts at Scotiabank Arena in October 2017. In August 2017, the band did concerts in Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton and Vancouver.