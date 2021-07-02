Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Get A Marriage License

Amidst speculation that they already tied the knot, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani filed for a marriage license on Tuesday.

According to the rules in Johnston County, Oklahoma – where Shelton owns a ranch – the couple has 10 days from the date on the license to get married.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the nuptials could be happening this weekend.

Shelton and Stefani sparked marriage rumours when she was spotted on June 12 wearing a sparkling new diamond band on her finger.

A day earlier, Stefani shared several Instagram Stories, including one showing floral arrangements that she labelled “feeling love feeling blessed” and one that declared: “I’m getting married!”

During an appearance on Today in March, Shelton said the couple was hoping for a summer wedding but "we're just waiting every day, just like everybody else, to see what our summer is going to look like and then go from there.”

Shelton, 44, popped the question last October after five years with Stefani, 51.

It is the second marriage for Stefani, who was married from 2002 to 2016 to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three sons. Shelton was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and then to country star Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.