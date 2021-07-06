Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Share Wedding Day Pics

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have shared photos from their weekend wedding in Oklahoma.

"Dreams do come true," read the caption on a set of pics posted on Stefani's Instagram.

The bride wore a gown by Vera Wang and the groom was dapper in a suit and white bow tie.

The singers exchanged vows on Saturday, less than nine months after they got engaged.

It is the second marriage for Stefani, who was married from 2002 to 2016 to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three sons. Shelton was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and then to country star Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Shelton recently taped episodes for Season 21 of The Voice, which premieres in September, and will begin live shows in November. Stefani is scheduled to resume her Las Vegas residency on Oct. 22.