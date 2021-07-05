Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Wed In Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton exchanged vows on Saturday, less than nine months after they got engaged.

According to photos from paparazzi agency Backgrid, the couple tied the knot in a small chapel Shelton had built on his ranch in Oklahoma in front of a small gathering of family members and friends.

Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, obtained a marriage license last Tuesday.

Last month, there was speculation that they already got married when Stefani was spotted wearing a sparkling new diamond band on her finger. A day earlier, Stefani shared several Instagram Stories, including one showing floral arrangements that she labelled “feeling love feeling blessed” and one that declared: “I’m getting married!”

Shelton popped the question last October after five years with Stefani.

It is the second marriage for Stefani, who was married from 2002 to 2016 to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three sons. Shelton was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and then to country star Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Shelton recently taped episodes for Season 21 of The Voice, which premieres in September, and will begin live shows in November. Stefani is scheduled to resume her Las Vegas residency on Oct. 22.