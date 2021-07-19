Halsey Welcomes Baby Boy

Halsey and her beau Alev Aydin shared the news Monday that she welcomed son Ender Ridley Aydin last Wednesday.

“Gratitude,” the 26-year-old pop star captioned photos on Instagram. “For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

Among the first to congratulate the couple was singer Olivia Rodrigo, who commented: "The most beautiful family!"

It is the first child for Halsey, who went public with her pregnancy in January. It was welcome news for the singer, who tweeted and then deleted in 2019 about having had endometriosis and three miscarriages.

“I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star," Halsey told Rolling Stone in 2016. "More than I want to be anything in the world.”

She revealed that suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015. She tweeted: "It was a year ago and I am growing past it and I am looking forward to the possibilities the future will bring me in having my own family.”

In 2018, she revealed on an episode of The Doctors: "I’m 23 years old, and I’m going to freeze my eggs. And when I tell people that, they’re like, ‘You’re 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?’ Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself.”

On the Manic track "More," Halsey sings about her desire to welcome a little one."When you decide it's your time to arrive / I've loved you for all of my life / and nothing could stop me from giving a try / I've loved you for all of my life."

A week before her baby’s birth, Halsey revealed that her new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, out on Aug. 27, is a concept album about “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”

The album cover, shot by Lucas Garrrido, shows Halsey, with one breast exposed, sitting on a throne and holding a baby.

“It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months,” she explained in an Instagram post at the time. “The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully.

“My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”