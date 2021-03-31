Harry Styles Returns As Face Of Gucci

Harry Styles is back as one of the faces of Gucci.

On Tuesday, the Italian fashion brand announced that the pop star is one of the celebrities featured in a handbag campaign set to launch on April 22.

Styles’ pal, talk show host James Corden, is also part of the campaign, which was shot by famed photographer Harmony Korine. Serena Williams, Diane Keaton, Awkwafina, Dakota Johnson and Sienna Miller are also featured.

Styles made his Gucci debut in a 2018 campaign.

The Gucci Beloved collection consists of four iconic styles: the Jackie 1961, Horsebit 1955, Dionysus and Marmont.