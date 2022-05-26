Harry Styles Tickets Go Quickly In Toronto Despite Hefty Prices

Harry Styles fans are paying top dollar to see him in Toronto this summer.

A little more than an hour after tickets for his Aug. 15 and 16 concerts at Scotiabank Arena went on sale to the general public Thursday, both shows were almost sold out.

They are the only Canadian dates Styles announced on May 5 for his Love On Tour.

General admission tickets for the Aug. 15 show were selling for $1,000 plus $152.59 in taxes and fees via Ticketmaster and a seat in the first row of Sec. 118 – a little shy of centre stage – was listed at $1,950 plus $293.19.

At the Aug. 16th show, a seat in the second row of Sec. 308 (the furthest level from the stage) was selling for $750 plus $115.59 in taxes and fees.

Not surprisingly, irate fans took to social media to call out the hefty prices during the "Verified Fan" presale.

“I’m 100 percent sure i have a better chance of getting into Harvard than getting harry presale for Toronto,” read one tweet.

Another shared: "I just wanted to see Harry Styles without going bankrupt.”

A fan who calculated that a person earning minimum wage in Ontario would need to work 144 hours to make enough money for a single ticket appealed to Styles. “We love you so much, and are so grateful you rescheduled the toronto dates, but if there’s anything you can do in the future to cap ticket prices - $1000 per ticket (not even resale - these are priced by ticketmaster!!!) is so inaccessible to so many fans,” they wrote.

“You’ve said many times that touring and playing live shows is something you love doing, so please help us so we can have the opportunity to see you and support you.”

On resale site StubHub, general admission tickets for Styles' Aug. 15 concert were listed Thursday afternoon for as much as $8,338.

Styles announced in November 2019 that the tour would hit Montreal in June 2020 followed by Toronto in July and Vancouver in August.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Styles to put the tour on hold. He moved the Vancouver show to August 2021, a pair of Toronto shows to September and the Montreal show to October.

Then, last July, he removed the Canadian dates from the tour and gave no hints at when they would be rescheduled.