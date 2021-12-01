Harry Styles Wraps Up Tour: 'I Won't Ever Forget It'

Two days after wrapping up the Love On Tour, Harry Styles shared a lot of love for his fans in a message he posted Tuesday on Instagram.

“Thank you for 42 special nights. It’s been a privilege to play for you the last few months,” the singer wrote. “To the fans, and everyone who came to see these shows, I thank you. You made them everything they were, and I’ve never felt so genuinely supported. I can’t say it enough, you’re unbelievable.

“This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together. I won’t ever forget it.”

Styles added: “Thank you all so much for the love, I’ll see you very soon. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all.”

The message was bittersweet for Canadian fans since Styles scrapped shows in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver when he rescheduled the Love On Tour in July.

Styles announced the tour in November 2019, with stops in Montreal on June 30, 2020, Toronto on July 3 and 4, 2020 and Vancouver on Aug. 23, 2020. Only weeks before the Montreal show, Styles shared the news that the tour was being pushed to 2021 – with Vancouver set for Aug. 16, Toronto on Sept. 28 and 29 and Montreal on Oct. 20.