'Hella Mega Tour' Drops Toronto

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy on Monday announced new dates for their Hella Mega Tour – but the lone Canadian show has been scrapped.

The tour, announced in September 2019, was scheduled to include a stop on Aug. 24, 2020 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Last May, the tour was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year,” the three bands said in a joint statement at the time.

The stadium tour will now kick off July 24 in Dallas and run until Sept. 6 in Seattle.

The European leg of the Hella Mega Tour will start June 19, 2022.