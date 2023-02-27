Is Adele Really Planning A Summer Wedding?

A year after she sparked engagement speculation by wearing a diamond on her ring finger, there is a claim that Adele is planning a summer wedding.

Celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi cited “very reliable sources” confirming that the 34-year-old singer is set to tie the knot with her beau, 41-year-old sports agent Rich Paul.

There has been no comment from Adele or her reps.

When Adele started sporting a sparkler early last year, it was assumed she and Paul were engaged – or possibly already married.

In an interview with Elle last year, Adele was asked about her relationship status. “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married,” she replied. “I’m not married … I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

She later said: “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

Adele debuted a diamond ring in February 2022. Jim Dyson / Redferns/Getty Images

Adele has always been guarded about her private life. “They know nothing,” Adele said of the press, in a 2021 interview with British Vogue. “I’ve got the upper hand on everything. I love it.”

Indeed, it was widely believed for years that she married Simon Konecki, with whom she has son Angelo, sometime in 2016.

At the Grammys in 2017, she thanked “my husband.” During a concert in Australia a few weeks later, Adele said: “That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now.”

But, Adele told British Vogue they were not married until 2018. “I always called him my husband, because we had a kid together," she explained.

The singer’s rep confirmed in April 2019 that the couple had split. She filed for divorce in September 2019 and it was finalized in March 2021.

In the Elle interview last year, Adele said of her relationship with Paul: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.” She said she “absolutely” wants to get married again.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele is scheduled to run until March 25.