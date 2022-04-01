Jessie J On Weighing In On Other People's Bodies: 'Just Stop'

Singer Jessie J clapped back Thursday at people trolling others about their bodies.

“Stop commenting on people’s weight,” the pop star wrote in an Instagram Story. “Anyone. Just stop. Or telling someone they look pregnant for sure or ‘you look skinny.’ Just anything. Just stop.”

Jessie, 34, went on to share that she has gained 10 pounds in the last six months and feels great.

“It might stay or it might not or I might gain more,” she wrote. “Who cares?! I don’t care as long as I feel good and I’m healthy.”

Jessie said her weight gain prompted someone to ask her if she was pregnant.

“They also knew of what I went through last year and told me their thoughts on that and how I should [have] handled it,” she fumed. “So strange and damn bold. I would never.”

Last November, Jessie shared the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage.“I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.”

In her Instagram Story this week, Jessie had a simple message: “Just no. It’s a no. Not cool to just say or comment on anybody’s body.”

She added: “Unless they / I tell you or ask your opinion it’s not one that’s needed or helpful.

“Wild that some people don’t know that. Phew.”