Justin Bieber Backs Sustainable Water Company

Justin Bieber is doing his part to reduce single-use plastics.

"Long time coming and excited to finally announce," he tweeted Thursday.

Generosity Water is pivoting to a sustainable water technology company, Generosity Inc., and will provide technology to convert any water source into premium alkaline water. Bieber has partnered with Generosity CEO Micah Cravalho, who founded the company in 2015.

“I want the world to have access to the best water,” Bieber said, in a release. “I also want countries to know how to best protect their people. The overuse of plastic is hurting us, we need to be more sustainable.”

Generosity unveiled 150 water fountains at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and hopes to have them at major venues and festivals next year. The company will also offer “refillable in-home hydration systems and in-office water dispensers,” according to a release.

In 2019, Bieber invested in Liquid I.V., an electrolyte drink mix that claims to deliver hydration to the bloodstream faster and more efficiently than plain water.

Fellow Canadian singer Shawn Mendes announced in 2019 that he became a partner, adviser and “sustainability ambassador” for Flow Alkaline Spring Water, which packages its water in paper cartons made with renewable resources. “I am incredibly excited … to become the face of a brand that promotes sustainability and positivity in the best way possible,” he said, in a release, at the time.