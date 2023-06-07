Justin Bieber's Dad Jeremy Deletes Meme After Backlash

Justin Bieber's father has deleted a meme aimed at LGBTQ+ people that many people blasted as ignorant and offensive.

“Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended," tweeted Jeremy. "Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”

What sparked the backlash was the message “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence” on a rainbow flag background. (June is Pride Month.)

The meme came two days after he tweeted: “We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!”

Jeremy, who left his then-girlfriend Pattie Mallette to raise their son Justin alone, has two children with ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner and one with wife Chelsey. He is also stepfather to Chelsey’s child from a previous relationship.

“You were a failure as a father and yet you want to acknowledge the nuclear family,” one person reacted on Twitter. “It’s clear some straight people don’t make good parents.”

On Instagram, someone commented: “No one is going to thank a straight person for the existence of the lgbtq+ community. We’ve always existed, y’all just never knew. Stop spreading dumb s**t. You’re a father of one of the biggest pop star. Act like one.”

Many others pointed out that Jeremy has benefitted financially from reconnecting with Justin, whose success in the music and fashion industries has come with the direct involvement of countless LGBTQ+ people. (Now making the rounds is a meme featuring Jeremy’s photo and the message: “Don’t forget to thank Justin Bieber this month for your paid bills.”)

According to public records in Ontario, Jeremy was convicted of assault causing bodily harm in 1997 and sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation. Two years later, Jeremy was convicted of two counts of failing to comply with probation and sentenced to 21 days and 30 days in jail, to be served consecutively. He also got an additional two years of probation.

In 2002, Jeremy was charged again with assault causing bodily harm but the case was dismissed in January 2004.

Justin, in a 2019 interview with Vogue, said: “My mom was depressed a lot of my life and my dad has anger issues. Stuff that they passed on that I’m kind of mad they gave me.”

Justin has not commented publicly on his father's messages.

A video clip circulated online in 2018 in which a fan told Justin that she was queer and searching for an inclusive church but only encountered homophobia. “That breaks my heart for you, I’m so sorry,” Justin told her. “That’s not okay.”

In a 2011 Rolling Stone interview, he was asked for his thoughts on homosexuality. He replied: "It doesn’t affect me and shouldn’t affect anyone else."