Justin Bieber Sparks Baby Speculation

Fans are in a frenzy after Justin Bieber hinted on Monday that there’s a Baby Biebs on the way.

The 27-year-old Canadian singer posted a photo of he and wife Hailey with the caption “mom and dad.”

It sparked comments like “Wait, what?” and “Baby on the way?”

There has been no follow-up from Bieber and reps for the couple have not commented on the speculation. Bieber is scheduled to kick off a tour in February.

In December, Bieber said he is anxious to start a family with his wife of almost three years. “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he admitted during an appearance on Ellen. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe.”

The singer said it is up to Hailey, 24. “It’s her body and whatever she wants to do,” he said. “I think she wants to have a few, at least two or three.”

In early 2019, Bieber explained in an Instagram post that he was working on “some of the deep rooted issues that I have” so he can “sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”

On Ellen, he said “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s OK.”