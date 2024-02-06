Justin Timberlake Adds More Dates To Tour, Including Toronto

Justin Timberlake has added more dates to his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, including another Canadian date.

A second leg of the tour has been added to his intinerary, including shows in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on October 17 and nearby in Buffalo at KeyBank Center four days later on October 21.

According to a press release, 21 of the shows on the tour have sold out so far.

There will be a Live Nation ticket presale for the new dates happening this Thursday (February 8) using the password ENERGY, with the public onsale going live on Friday (February 9) over at Ticketmaster.

Timberlake is set to release his new album, Everything I Thought I Was, on March 15, his first album since 2018's Man of the Woods.

The *NSYNC is also rumoured to be in talks to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a "tell-all interview" following an outburst at his NYC show last week, where he appeared to be venting over accusations made by Britney Spears in her memoir.

A source tells The Daily Mail that "Justin is really not happy how things have gone down. He wanted the music to speak for itself but that's clearly not happening. His comments on stage have only added fuel to the fire. The idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and is now back on the cards. He really doesn't want to do it but the louder the backlash gets the more he feels he may have to."

See the full list of additional dates for the The Forget Tomorrow World Tour below.