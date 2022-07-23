Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage After Being Pelted With Water Bottles

Kid Cudi cut short his set at Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday night after festival-goers pelted him with water bottles.

The rapper, who took the headline spot last week after Ye dropped out, lost his cool when he was hit in the face by a water bottle.

“I will walk off this stage if y’all throw one more f**king thing up here. I will leave,” he blasted the crowd. “I will leave right now. Throw one more f**king on this stage and I will walk off. I’m not f**king playing. You will ruin it for everybody. I will f**ing leave if I get hit with one more f**king thing. If I see one more f**king thing on this f**king stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f**k with me.”

When another water bottle flew past him, Cudi dropped his mic and walked off stage. Some people in the crowd began chanting Ye’s name.

Former collaborators, Cudi and Ye had a falling out earlier this year when Ye slammed Cudi for being friends with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson.

Despite Ye bailing on Rolling Loud, he made an appearance at the festival. He came out on stage during Lil Durk’s set and performed “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” (a track from The Life of Pablo that features Cudi).

Rolling Loud has had a history of drama. In 2019, Lil Wayne pulled out at the last minute because, he said, police "made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds." Last year, Canada's Tory Lanez joined Da Baby on stage at the festival, where Megan Thee Stallion – whom he stands accused of shooting – was also performing. Lanez was later penalized for violating a restraining order requiring him to stay 100 yards from Megan.

Also at last year's Rolling Loud, Da Baby was called out for homophobic comments he made on stage and then spent weeks in damage control mode.

Watch Cudi's warning to the crowd below (Contains expletives):