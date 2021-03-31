Lady Gaga Launches Collaboration With Dom Pérignon

Champagne brand Dom Pérignon announced Wednesday it has partnered with Lady Gaga for its latest campaign and limited edition bottle.

“This is the celebration of how pushing boundaries of creation, constant reinvention and passionate dedication to one's craft can elevate us, individually and collectively,” reads a press release.

In an Instagram post, Gaga said: “Their tradition is centuries old, but they push their own boundaries and find ways to reinvent themselves completely. And I am thrilled that we will be able to celebrate this together.”

Gaga teamed up with artist friend Nick Knight on the campaign, which will include a “fashion film fantasy” out April 6.

Dom Pérignon, which will make a contribution to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, said it will announce the launch of the special bottle soon.

In 2018, the champagne maker appointed rocker Lenny Kravitz its Global Creative Director. Several limited edition bottles designed by Kravitz were introduced in 2019.

Last December, Gaga launched limited edition Oreos inspired by her album Chromatica.

In Canada, celebrities are prohibited from appearing in commercials for alcohol on television and radio.

Dom Pérignon is produced by Moët & Chandon. Both brands are owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which also owns Veuve Cliquot, Krug, the California sparkling wine Chandon and half of Armand de Brignac.