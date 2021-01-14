Lady Gaga To Sing U.S. Anthem At Inauguration

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will sing at next week’s inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Variety reported Thursday that Gaga will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” at the ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol and Lopez will also perform at some point.

In November, Gaga performed at the final Biden-Harris campaign event in Pennsylvania.

The news comes a day after it was announced that Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Jon Bon Jovi will celebrate the inauguration in a prime-time special on Jan. 20.

Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks, will showcase “the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before,” according to a release.

Timberlake will perform a new song, “Better Days,” with Ant Clemons.