Lewis Capaldi Tells Fans He Needs To 'Take A Moment'

Lewis Capaldi told fans Monday that he is pausing his performance commitments so he can “take a moment to rest and recover.”

The 26-year-old singer said his Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent Tour has taken both a mental and physical toll.

“I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all,” he explained, promising to be ready for his appearance at the Glastonbury festival on June 24.

“I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

Capaldi acknowledged that many fans have spent money on travel and hotels to go to his shows and apologized for the impact his decision will have.

“I’m getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I’m so grateful for,” he said. “I take none of this for granted and can’t wait to be back doing it again.”

Capaldi was scheduled to perform Monday night in Dublin but pulled out “due to illness,” according to a statement from promoters. After Glastonbury, he has 26 shows scheduled before early October.

In March, the singer postponed two concerts due to bronchitis. His tour included stops in Laval, QC, Toronto and Vancouver in April.

Read Capaldi's full message below: