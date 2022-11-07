Lionel Richie To Be Honoured At American Music Awards

Lionel Richie will be presented with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards (AMAs) later this month – making him the first recipient since Rihanna in 2013.

The Icon Award honours artists “whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry.”

In a statement, the 73-year-old said: “I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go … it is surreal to be receiving this recognition.”

Richie, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, is no stranger to the AMAs. In fact, his appearance on this year’s show makes him the only artist to appear on the show in every decade since it began in 1974.

As part of the Commodores, Richie won Favourite Pop/Rock Song (for “There Times A Lady”) in 1979 and Favourite Soul/R&B Band/Duo/Group in 1980. Two years later, he and Diana Ross collected AMAs for Favourite Pop/Rock Song and Soul/R&B Song for their duet “Endless Love.”

On his own, Richie won AMAs in 1983 (Favourite Pop/Rock Song for “Truly”, Soul/R&B Male Artist), in 1984 (Soul/R&B Song for “All Night Long”), in 1985 (Pop/Rock Male Artist, Soul/R&B Male Artist, Pop/Rock Male Video Artist, Soul/R&B Male Video Artist, Pop/Rock Video and Soul/R&B Video for “Hello”), and in 1987 (Pop/Rock Male Artist, Soul/R&B Male Artist, Soul/R&B Male Video Artist).

“We Are The World,” which Richie co-wrote, was honoured as Song of the Year in 1986.

Richie became the first solo host of the AMAs in 1984 and returned to the role the following year. He performed on the show in 1996 and 2006 and was nominated in 2012 for his album Tuskegee.

The AMAs, hosted by Wayne Brady, will air live from Los Angeles on Nov. 20.