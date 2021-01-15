LISTEN: Blake Shelton Shares 'Minimum Wage'

Blake Shelton has released “Minimum Wage,” a song he debuted on NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

“I heard ‘Minimum Wage’ over a year ago and connected with it immediately,” the country star said, in a release. “It’s the timeless truth that you don’t need a lot of money or possessions, you just need love.”

Some have criticized the song as tone deaf considering the millions of minimum wage workers trying to pay their bills – especially during the pandemic.

Shelton dismissed the criticism as coming from “just four or five people that probably don’t know anything about country music” who “want to pick a fight.” He told CMT: “I believe this song is a great message and I’m proud of it.”

In a release, Shelton said he relates to the lyrics of the song, which was written by Nicolle Galyon, Corey Crowder and Jesse Frasure. “I gravitate toward songs that feel like the stories of where I’ve been and where I am currently in my life, and I’ve got a lot of happiness in joy in my life these days.”

Shelton got engaged to pop star Gwen Stefani last October after five years together.

Listen to “Minimum Wage” below: