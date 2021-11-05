LISTEN: Simple Plan Releases 'The Antidote'

Simple Plan is offering up “The Antidote,” the Canadian band’s first new music since 2019.

In a release, Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Jeff Stinco and Sébastien Lefebvre said they penned the track before the pandemic but “in a lot of ways it has become even more relevant after everything that happened over the last 20 months.”

“The Antidote” is about the importance of having someone or something to turn to when life gets hard. “For a lot of our fans and for us, it’s been music,” the band said. “Its power to heal, comfort and be a lifeline has never been greater and more needed than now.”

It is the first new music from Simple Plan since bassist David Desrosiers left the band following allegations from several women of sexual misconduct.

The Montreal band hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Taking One for the Team.

In a 2017 interview with iHeartRadio.ca, members of Simple Plan talked about the key to their longevity.

“There’s that history and you don’t want to break a relationship that’s been going on for so long,” Stinco explained. Just working hard on it. We fight like anybody else but I think we’re just better at making up.”

Comeau said it has helped that all five guys have similar values. “If you, as five people and as an entity, value friendship and you value loyalty then you try to instill that in everything that we do,” he said. “That mattered to us. It’s part of who we are as a band.”

Last month, Simple Plan announced it was embarking on a cross-Canada tour with The Offspring next year.

Check out "The Antidote" below: