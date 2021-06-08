Lorde Teases New Music, 'Solar Power'

The wait for new music from Lorde is coming to an end.

The 24-year-old singer’s website was updated overnight to showcase the cheeky cover art for “Solar Power.”

A message reads: “Arriving in 2021 … Patience is a virtue.”

Lorde has not released new music since her sophomore album Melodrama in 2017.

In December, she said the album title was inspired by her 2019 voyage to Antarctica. “I actually decided on the album name right around that trip,” she told Newshub in her native New Zealand. “Just coming back from that trip I thought, this is what it is.”