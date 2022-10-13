Måneskin Among Nominated Rock Acts At American Music Awards

Måneskin, Imagine Dragons and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the Rock acts nominated for the 2022 American Music Awards.

All three are vying for both Favourite Rock Artist and Rock Song while Imagine Dragons and RHCP are competing in the Favourite Rock Album category.

Måneskin is up for New Artist of the Year and Favourite Pop Duo or Group.

The Rolling Stones, Coldplay and Elton John are nominated for Favourite Touring Artist.

Nominations are based on “key fan interactions,” including streaming, sales, radio airplay and tour revenues in the year ending Sept. 22. Winners are determined by fan votes.

The AMAs will be handed out Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite Rock Song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite Rock Album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Ghost, Impera

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love